Minot city employees deliberate recommended updates to benefits

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – City of Minot employees and managers are working to produce a consensus on updating employee wages and benefits.

The topic created some back-and-forth at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

The ad hoc committee, a group made up of various levels of ranking city employees, met over the past few months to decide how to update their wages and benefits.

The committee brought its updated recommendations before the full council Monday evening.

Minot City Manager Harold Stewart said updates were recommended from sick leave, PTO policy, bereavement leave and health and disability insurance.

“It’s not just as simple as we’re going to pay for everything, and then we’re going to make the taxpayers pay for it. There has to be some logic and some reasoning and some defensibility in how we proceed of making any changes,” said Stewart.

Stewart said the attempt to update city employee benefits is due to trying to stay competitive and attractive in the job market.

No final decision was made on the recommended update.

Stewart said it’s to give the council and the rest of the employees time to think it through.

