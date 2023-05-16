Man dies, 6-year-old found breathing after being struck by lightning, officials say

FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday
FILE - The lightning strike happened in Bosque County, Texas, on Monday(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A central Texas resident has died, and a child is in the hospital after a lightning strike.

Bosque County deputies and North Bosque Emergency Medical Service responded Monday to a call about two people struck by lightning.

Responders found a man and a 6-year-old child who were not responsive.

The child was breathing and was taken for emergency treatment. Officials said his condition is unknown at this time.

“Our prayers are with the family as they mourn the loss of a family member and pray for a full recovery of a young child,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials haven’t given the names of the victims.

Bosque County is north of Waco.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have now been filed against the man in connection with an early Sunday...
UPDATE: Details in early Sunday morning shooting at Minot bar, new charges, name released
Williston Square latest
Williston Square latest: Sanford, Taco Bell, and Pizza Ranch facing construction challenges
Dale Plessas, investigations commander with the Minot Police Department
Police talk about response to weekend deadly shooting at Minot bar, public safety advice
Michael Davis talking with Joe Skurzewski
‘We need to get on top of this’: Minot man survives two separate bar shootings
summer attractions
Medora attractions opening up for the summer

Latest News

FILE - Priscilla Presley arrives at the Celine Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Show, Dec. 8, 2022, at...
Priscilla Presley reaches settlement in dispute over her late daughter’s estate, reports say
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital
Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger speaks a House Administration Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Chief of Capitol Police talk about what's needed in wake of threats and attacks