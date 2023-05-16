Late planting could give ND farmers the option to file for prevent plant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s extreme weather means farmers need a safety net. Delays due to moisture and cold soil temperatures kept farmers out of the field. The late planting season has raised many issues but prevent plant covers insurance for crops that don’t get planted.

Farmers were seeding as soon as the soil was warm enough this year, but there were long delays. Many are thinking prevent plant might be an option this year.

“Prevent plant is basically when a producer is unable to get their crop in the ground by the end of the final plant date or the late plant period. Basically, it’s subjective to cold, wet weather, that producers aren’t able to get their crop in,” said Jaime Friesz, crop insurance representative at Farm Credit Services of Mandan.

Friesz says that prevent plant isn’t a huge risk in western North Dakota right now. She says it’s situational around the state, and possibly more prevalent in eastern North Dakota because of the different moisture levels.

“In Wells County, I guess, the excess moisture has delayed our planting by at least 15 percent, now we’re pretty behind. For example, corn right now, North Dakota wise, we’re probably at one percent and it is usually at three percent during this time,” said Hannah Peterson, NDSU extension agent.

Because many final plant dates haven’t been met yet, many claims haven’t been filed. One concern is that if there’s more rain, planting could be pushed back even more.

“So, the final plant date they’re able to receive full coverage. Now once we go into the late planting period, depending on the crop, it’s either one or two percent of that coverage level that they’ll have their coverage reduced. So, there is that in respect, but prevent plant, you’re able to file a claim after the final plant date,” said Friesz.

Peterson says prevent plant is usually a last option for farmers because they will do whatever it takes to get their crops in.

Producers can plant cover crops for hay or graze instead of getting the full prevent plant payments. The concern is the yield and quality won’t be as strong.

According to NDSU Extension, North Dakota is about five to 15 percent behind in planting progress. The most prevent plant that was filed recently was in 2011 at 5.3 million acres.

