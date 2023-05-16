Hettinger teacher selected to attend Teacher Innovator Institute in Washington, D.C.

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - A Hettinger teacher will be putting in extra work this summer.

Brooke Schneider has been chosen to participate in the National Air and Space Museum’s Teacher Innovator Institute in Washington, D.C. She’ll spend two weeks doing hands-on learning at the museum and gathering new ideas to bring science to life for her students.

It’s Lego robotics time for Mrs. Schneider’s fifth-grade science students.

“It is our favorite thing of the year,” said Schneider.

They’ve quickly learned how to code and build.

“These kids just started a week ago and they’re already building these complex systems,” she said.

They’ll add to these skills next year and again in seventh grade. Mrs. Schneider will guide them the whole way. She teaches fifth, sixth and seventh-grade science at Hettinger Public School.

“It’s just amazing to see them build upon themselves and find their strengths and it’s just pretty remarkable,” she said.

What else is pretty remarkable: Schneider is one of 32 teachers from around the nation selected to participate in the Teacher Innovator Institute at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

“I’m excited for her because she’s super excited about going and she’s super proud of herself. And I feel proud of her because she got to do this,” said fifth-grader Alyssa Henderson.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for and I think she’s going to have a lot of fun doing it,” added sixth-grader Reese Ehlers.

“I’m proud of her. I think it’s a good opportunity to learn some more stuff,” said seventh-grader Brecken Jorgenson.

Schneider hopes to bring home some big-city ideas.

“Our small town deserves everything that the people over in New York and the people in Florida and everywhere. I want to catch our little town up with where the world is with science,” said Schneider.

Because, she says, the world’s next great scientist might just be in this small-town science classroom.

Schneider will spend two weeks this July in Washington, D.C. She’ll return for another two weeks as a mentor next summer.

