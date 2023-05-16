Gov. Gianforte announces new penalties for trafficking fentanyl following trip to southern border

Governor Greg Gianforte at the southern border
Governor Greg Gianforte at the southern border(Governor Greg Gianforte)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT
HELENA, Mont. (KUMV) - Governor Greg Gianforte, R-MT, said stronger penalties are coming for those who traffic fentanyl in the state.

Gianforte recently signed House Bill 791, which imposes a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison, a $50,000 fine, or both for anyone convicted. After visiting the southern border last week, Gianforte said drugs trafficked from Mexico are putting Americans at risk.

“I’ve been to the border a handful of times over the last six years, and the situation has never been more dire for our country. Human traffickers and drug cartels are profiting on catastrophe. The Biden administration has made [it] worse with thousands of illegal crossings each day... and the only person who can fix this mess is the president,” Gianforte said in a statement.

Since 2019, Montana has experienced an 11,000 percent increase in fentanyl seizures.

