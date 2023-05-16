Former MHA official sentenced to five years in prison

Randall Judge Phelan
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge has sentenced a former MHA Nation government official to five years in prison for soliciting and accepting bribes.

Authorities say while Randall Judge Phelan, 58, was a representative on the Tribal Business Council he solicited and accepted more than $645,000 in bribes and kickbacks from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold reservation.

Authorities say in exchange for payments, Phelan used his position to award millions of dollars in contracts to the company, fabricated bids, advocated for the business and facilitated submission and payment of fake invoices.

Phelan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery, wire fraud, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds in October 2022.

He was elected from 2013 to 2020.

