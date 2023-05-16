Federal lands could be open to conservation groups

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Joe Biden’s energy policies haven’t exactly made him popular among those in the oil industry in North Dakota, and a new rule introduced this week isn’t helping.

In 2021, North Dakota sued the Biden administration for pausing oil and gas leases on federal lands. In March of this year, a judge ordered those leases to continue. But who will be able to participate in them has launched a controversy of its own.

People in North Dakota’s oil industry are frustrated.

“It’s definitely an attack by the current administration, like so many of these other rules, that does threaten the security of the Americans through the energy industry,” said Ryan Klute, regulatory affairs manager for the ND Petroleum Council.

The Biden Administration has proposed a new Public Lands Rule, which would allow for “conservation leases.” If it goes into effect, conservationist groups would be given the opportunity to outbid oil companies and hold the land for as long as ten years at a time.

“What it would allow for is for our land to heal. Because, right now, after a hundred years of use of federal land without really any conservation being on the land, we’re seeing a lot of desertification in the west on public lands in Nevada and other places,” said Scott Skokos, executive director of the Dakota Resource Council.

Conservationist groups couldn’t outbid oil companies for land currently being drilled…

“A current oil well on the Dakota Prairie Grasslands in North Dakota, or Dakota Prairie Grasslands, would still operate. Right? It’s leased, it’s held until they stop producing,” said Skokos.

But the oil industry still sees this as an affront to the state’s economy.

“They could lease lands for conservation that would be future oil and gas leases. Thus, prohibiting the oil and gas company from developing those resources,” said Klute.

If the rule is instituted, which could happen within the year, it would be subject to litigation.

North Dakota’s senators are opposed to the proposed rule. Senator John Hoeven says, if it’s instituted, he plans to introduce legislation that would rescind the rule.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.