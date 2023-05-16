Fargo man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for pointing loaded gun at police officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man will be spending the next 57 months in federal prison after pointing a loaded gun at Fargo police officers during a traffic stop back in 2020.

In the early morning hours of September 9, 2020, police pulled over 40 year-old Shawn Larkin because his license was suspended.

Larkin was uncooperative and fought with officers as they tried to arrest him. As Larkin ended up on the ground with officers, he pointed a loaded handgun at them.

Police were eventually able to take Larkin into custody. Upon searching Larking and his vehicle, officers found two loaded handgun magazines and multiple drugs and paraphernalia.

Larkin wasn’t allowed to possess a firearm due to felony convictions for a 2001 theft in Wisconsin, a 2012 simple assault on a peace officer in Ward County, North Dakota, and a previous felon in possession of a firearm conviction prosecuted in the District of North Dakota in 2013.

After his time is served, Larking will serve 3 years of supervised release for the charge of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.

