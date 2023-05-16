Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical becomes Williston High School’s most successful show

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston High School’s Drama Club was given the exclusive rights from Disney to perform the Broadway version of Frozen. Now, it has become the school’s most successful show.

Director Eric Rooke said they sold a total of 3,361 tickets for six shows. It’s their largest amount, breaking the previous record of 1,822 tickets for Shrek in 2018. Rooke said the maximum amount they could have sold for Frozen was about 3,600.

“We’ve never seen audiences this big, and it was a pretty big moment for me and those kids,” said Rooke.

Rooke and the cast have been working since December to perfect the musical. Members of the show say it was a memorable performance.

“There were a lot of comments after that [the audience] liked my performance and I’m very grateful for that. I will definitely miss all the memories and people I’ve worked with in this show,” said Blesselle Mojeres, who played Elsa.

Rooke said he believes they’ve exceeded the expectations for Frozen and couldn’t be prouder of his cast’s performances.

“The community here really does support the arts and it’s pretty awesome to see,” said Rooke.

