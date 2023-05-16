Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical becomes Williston High School’s most successful show

Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical at Williston High School
Disney's Frozen: The Broadway Musical at Williston High School(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston High School’s Drama Club was given the exclusive rights from Disney to perform the Broadway version of Frozen. Now, it has become the school’s most successful show.

Director Eric Rooke said they sold a total of 3,361 tickets for six shows. It’s their largest amount, breaking the previous record of 1,822 tickets for Shrek in 2018. Rooke said the maximum amount they could have sold for Frozen was about 3,600.

“We’ve never seen audiences this big, and it was a pretty big moment for me and those kids,” said Rooke.

Rooke and the cast have been working since December to perfect the musical. Members of the show say it was a memorable performance.

“There were a lot of comments after that [the audience] liked my performance and I’m very grateful for that. I will definitely miss all the memories and people I’ve worked with in this show,” said Blesselle Mojeres, who played Elsa.

Rooke said he believes they’ve exceeded the expectations for Frozen and couldn’t be prouder of his cast’s performances.

“The community here really does support the arts and it’s pretty awesome to see,” said Rooke.

Previous Coverage: Williston High School prepares for Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have now been filed against the man in connection with an early Sunday...
UPDATE: Details in early Sunday morning shooting at Minot bar, new charges, name released
Williston Square latest
Williston Square latest: Sanford, Taco Bell, and Pizza Ranch facing construction challenges
Dale Plessas, investigations commander with the Minot Police Department
Police talk about response to weekend deadly shooting at Minot bar, public safety advice
Michael Davis talking with Joe Skurzewski
‘We need to get on top of this’: Minot man survives two separate bar shootings
summer attractions
Medora attractions opening up for the summer

Latest News

KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/16/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/16/2023
Northwoods League softball
Northwoods League announces softball league coming in summer of 2024
Shawn Larkin of Fargo pointed a loaded handgun at an officer.
Fargo man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for pointing loaded gun at police officers
Student carrying backpack near school bus
ND Dept. of Health reminds parents to make sure students have immunizations