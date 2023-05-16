Direct flights from Williston to Phoenix not happening this year

By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Plans to bring a direct flight from Williston to Phoenix, Arizona won’t happen this year.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug announced last week that Sun Country Airlines would not be able to provide that service due to a nationwide pilot shortage.

“Sun Country is actually pulling out flights not only here, but in Minneapolis too,” said Klug.

Williston Basin International Airport was awarded a $500,000 federal grant last year to secure that service. Airport Director Anthony Dudas said he hopes things will improve looking into next year.

“[Sun Country Airlines] are still a strong supporter of the Williston area and the City of Williston’s airport. We are working with them to find when the right time will be to implement Phoenix service,” said Dudas.

The grant is available up to 2026.

Dudas said Sun Country will still provide nonstop service to Las Vegas on Thursdays and Sundays starting September 7 through December 10.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

