Williston Square latest: Sanford, Taco Bell, and Pizza Ranch facing construction challenges

By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Square development welcomed two new businesses in 2022. City leaders have promised more are on the way, but not as fast as they would have liked.

Slim Chickens and Genesis are doing well at the Square. Now, people are eager to see Sanford Health, Pizza Ranch, and Taco Bell join them there, but construction and supply costs have dampened expectations.

The latest map of the development shown at the State of the City address last week had two key differences compared to 2022. Taco Bell was added, but Pizza Ranch is no longer there. Interim City Administrator Shawn Wenko says inflation has negatively impacted their timeline.

“Do I think we are going to see something from Pizza Ranch this year? Probably not. At the end of the day, the purchase agreement is still signed, and we are still willing to work with them on that piece of property and hopefully, we can get something going,” said Wenko.

Meanwhile, Sanford Health Bismarck’s President and CEO Dr. Todd Schaffer made an appearance at the State of the City to renew their commitment to bring a clinic and hospital to Williston, despite an uncertain timeline.

“We’re not canceling the project, we’re not delaying the project, we’re making sure the timing is right and we’re doing it correctly and for what the community needs,” said Schaffer.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug said he’s disappointed in these setbacks but remarked that there are still plenty of other projects beyond the Square to be excited for.

Bethel Lutheran still plans on building a new facility at the Square in the future. Wenko said the city has also made a request for proposals for companies to build residential housing.

Previous Coverage: Williston Square sees first businesses and big announcements in 2022

