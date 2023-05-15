Update to state audit of Bismarck Public Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School District is reassuring residents that everything is on the up and up after a petition was passed for a state audit.

Normally, the district is audited yearly by a private company. Bismarck School Board President Jon Lee says the audit is a good idea because they are getting a new superintendent.

“It’s a good time to have the state look at it and give us a clean bill of health and a clean slate for the new superintendent to work off of. It’s good for everyone, it will answer the community’s questions,” said Lee.

The petition was passed with 5,700 signatures when it needed only 4,600. Now that this has reached the state tax auditor’s office, the petitioners hope to find out if the finances are well managed in Bismarck’s Public Schools.

“That they are being honest with us as the public as a whole and that they are being transparent and are being accountable for it,” said Brad Miller, petition organizer.

The audit begins in the fall.

