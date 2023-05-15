Update to state audit of Bismarck Public Schools

Bismarck Public Schools
Bismarck Public Schools(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Public School District is reassuring residents that everything is on the up and up after a petition was passed for a state audit.

Normally, the district is audited yearly by a private company. Bismarck School Board President Jon Lee says the audit is a good idea because they are getting a new superintendent.

“It’s a good time to have the state look at it and give us a clean bill of health and a clean slate for the new superintendent to work off of. It’s good for everyone, it will answer the community’s questions,” said Lee.

The petition was passed with 5,700 signatures when it needed only 4,600. Now that this has reached the state tax auditor’s office, the petitioners hope to find out if the finances are well managed in Bismarck’s Public Schools.

“That they are being honest with us as the public as a whole and that they are being transparent and are being accountable for it,” said Brad Miller, petition organizer.

The audit begins in the fall.

Previous Coverage: ND State Auditor’s Office to audit Bismarck Public Schools

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have now been filed against the man in connection with an early Sunday...
UPDATE to Sunday morning shooting at Minot bar, new charges, name released
summer attractions
Medora attractions opening up for the summer
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
Proposed carbon dioxide pipeline in ND could be rerouted
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Jaromir Kraus and his family
BSC grad’s parents travel 5,000 miles to see him graduate

Latest News

Damaged trees after long winter in ND
Trees see tissue damage from animals due to long winter in ND
Mark Lardy
Bismarck High Dean of Students Mark Lardy named assistant principal
State appeals Cassandra Black Elk's new trial
State appeals Black Elk’s new trial
Linton High School teacher Dan Carr thanks seniors with coffee and rolls
A sweet tradition: longtime Linton teacher, coach thanks seniors with coffee and rolls