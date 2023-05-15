Two accused of trafficking drugs from Spirit Lake to Fargo and Grand Forks

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing drug and weapons-related charges after selling meth to a confidential informant, and then trying to traffic drugs from the Spirit Lake Reservation to Fargo and Grand Forks.

Court documents say on May 3, a confidential informant purchased nearly 3.75 grams of methamphetamine from Cassandra Reiger at her home in Devils Lake. Then on May 9, law enforcement conducted surveillance of Reiger driving a rental car from the Spirit Lake Nation to Fargo and Grand Forks.

Reiger was pulled over on Highway 2 and arrested for delivery of meth. Her passenger, Delson Bull, was also arrested. Court documents say a drug-detecting K9 sniffed out two bundles of M30 pills. Officers discovered approximately 50 suspected fentanyl pills.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also found a stolen handgun, ammunition, a meth pipe and a digital scale. Reiger and Bull both denied any of the items seized were theirs.

Reiger is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (meth), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl with a firearm, possession of stolen property (firearm) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (meth). Bull is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to delivery fentanyl with a firearm, possession of stolen property (firearm) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (fentanyl).

Bond hearings for Reiger and Bull were held on Monday, May 15.

