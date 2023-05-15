State appeals Black Elk’s new trial

By Bella Kraft
May. 15, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors are appealing a district court’s decision of a new trial for a woman who pleaded guilty last year to child abuse after a three-week-old was found dead in her care.

Prosecutors say a judge relied on hearsay evidence and was wrong to grant 27-year-old Cassandra Black Elk a new trial. Black Elk says her public defender told her to plead guilty before she saw autopsy results. Those reports showed the infant’s cause of death was labeled unexplained sudden death.

A judge sentenced Black Elk to a year and a half in prison last year. Judge Daniel Borgen vacated that sentence in February and ordered a new trial.

