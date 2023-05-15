Police talk about response to weekend deadly shooting at Minot bar, public safety advice

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - For the third time in roughly half a year, a night out turned violent with shots fired at a Minot area bar. One person died.

Police say 40-year-old Travis McDermott, of Minot, is being held in the Ward County Jail on charges of manslaughter as well as reckless endangerment and extreme indifference with a weapon.

The Minot Police Department also released the name of the victim, 32-year-old Greyson Sletto, of Willow City.

Your News Leader spoke with Minot Police on their response to the incident at The Original Bar and Nightclub in the early morning hours of Sunday.

”We actually had officers who were on scene almost instantly. And they quickly responded into the bar, it was a chaotic scene. And found witnesses and bystanders who were subduing the shooter,” said Dale Plessas, investigations commander with the Minot Police Department.

McDermott had his initial appearance in court Monday morning and is being held on a half-million-dollar bond. His arraignment will be June 19.

Your News Leader wanted to know if members of the public are confident going out in light of the recent shootings. Some citizens indicated they feel safe, while others shy away from the bar scene.

“You don’t know what can happen to you, so I think maybe something should be done to protect the environment, to protect the people, more security should be put in place for that,” said Violet Maylatey, resident.

“Bars in general we tend to avoid because we usually stay home. And, you know, just, with everything that’s going on these days, safer to stay home,” said Rachel Wyum, resident.

“As far as safety in Minot, we have really good people and they know what they are doing and the rest of it’s just up to us to make sure that we watch what’s happening around us,” said John Vincent, resident.

While Minot Police encourage situational awareness, they feel confident in their recommendations to bar owners in promoting public safety.

”We have seen some really bad scenarios, but I don’t believe that our community is unsafe by any means,” said Plessas.

Plessas also provided some advice for members of the public when going out.

”Anytime you’re out in public, it’s a good idea to keep a good observation on other people and what they’re doing. What we would suggest is that if there are problems and you do see tensions rising, remove yourself from that situation and call authorities,” said Plessas.

He also says to pay attention to the mannerisms and behaviors of those around you. And lastly, if there is the presence of a weapon, maintain a healthy level of alertness.

