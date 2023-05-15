Group of Legacy Sabers break three state and meet records at Howard Wood Dakota Relays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFYR) - The relays are considered by many fans to be the most exciting events at a track meet. Four individuals come together for one race and if everything goes well, records can be broken.

Five Legacy Sabers broke a trio of records last weekend at the Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls — the biggest high school meet in the region.

“I don’t think we’ve had time to fully process what we’ve done yet, and maybe it won’t be until after season to fully grasp what we did,” said Nathan Mathern.

Dylan McGlothlin, Talen Farland, Nathan Mathern, Reece Snow, and Cayden Kraft combined to break the state of North Dakota and Howard Wood records in the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400.

“The times just kept dropping and getting better, and you kind of get excited about what these guys can do at a big meet like that,” said Chris Clements.

The initial shock came when three of the five shattered the state’s 4x200 record just a week prior... and they did it in the pouring rain.

“I think it gave us some motivation knowing we had so much potential, and that we could beat it even further,” said Talen Farland.

“Going into good conditions like Howard Woods, it gave us extra confidence,” said Dylan McGlothlin.

To understand how the group was able to break these records, you’ll need to take it back to before they laced up the spikes.

“I think it goes back to their work ethic in the offseason and when they started. They did a lot of training on their own, and getting themselves ready for this upcoming season,” said Clements.

That off-season work wasn’t on synthetic rubber... it was on linoleum tile.

“What’s remarkable to me, is these kids are training in hallways. They’re not training on a track. It’s amazing what they do, with the facilities we lack to help them get ready for their sport,” said Clements.

This pack of Sabers is at the top of several record books. They’ve taken plenty of steps to be at this point, but it’s between the reps making what they do worthwhile.

“I think the most important part is to make sure you enjoy what you’re doing. If you don’t enjoy what you’re doing, there’s no point in doing it in the first place. These guys make everything we do that much more fun,” said McGlothlin.

Their next goal is to participate in the Nike Outdoor Nationals, which are next month in Eugene, Oregon.

The state track meet in Bismarck is only 10 days away.

