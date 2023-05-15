Dickinson’s Amy Fridley competes at USA Gymnastics Nationals, finishes top 50 in Level 10 All-Around competition

Amy Fridley at the USA Gymnastics National Championships in Oklahoma City
Amy Fridley at the USA Gymnastics National Championships in Oklahoma City(Courtesy: Guy Fridley)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFYR) - Dickinson High School’s Amy Fridley was at the USA Gymnastics National Championships in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, this weekend, competing at the Level 10 Senior level.

Fridley took part in the All-Around competition, finishing in the top 50 nationally. Here are her scores:

  • Vault - 9.525 (T-37th)
  • Bars - 8.250 (53rd)
  • Beam - 9.050 (T-39th)
  • Floor - 9.075 (T-44th)
  • All-Around - 35.900 (49th)

A 35.900 All-Around score is Fridley’s personal best.

The 2023 Dickinson High School graduate will continue gymnastics collegiately at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

Courtesy: Guy Fridley

