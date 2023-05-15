Daughter donates liver to save her mother’s life

A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year. (Source: WRAL, MEREDITH STIEHL, PHOTOS, CNN, Meredith Stiehl/photos)
By Destinee Patterson, WRAL
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WRAL) – A woman in North Carolina gave her mom the gift of a lifetime for Mother’s Day this year.

Meredith Stiehl suffered from non-alcoholic sorosis of the liver for more than eight years.

Doctors told her things were getting serious and she may have a limited time to live and to find a donor.

Eventually, she was offered the option to do a living donor transplant, the first of its kind at University of North Carolina hospitals in 20 years.

Her daughter, Kenan Stiehl, took matters into her own hands and used a kit from Amazon to verify she was a match for her mother.

“I did it for all the future moments – like my wedding and having kids,” Kenan Stiehl explained, adding she also said she did it for little things like shopping trips.

While they can’t get time back from her mother’s sickness, they’re focused on her new quality of life and a stronger bond moving forward.

Both women said they are recovering well from the transplant procedure.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have now been filed against the man in connection with an early Sunday...
UPDATE to Sunday morning shooting at Minot bar, new charges, name released
summer attractions
Medora attractions opening up for the summer
Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline
Proposed carbon dioxide pipeline in ND could be rerouted
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Jaromir Kraus and his family
BSC grad’s parents travel 5,000 miles to see him graduate

Latest News

Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri...
Biden plan would open leases to conservation, not just drilling and grazing
FILE - The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mativ Inc. Paper Mill in Whiting,...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill
Manslaughter charges have now been filed against the man in connection with an early Sunday...
UPDATE to Sunday morning shooting at Minot bar, new charges, name released