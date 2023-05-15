City of West Fargo Employee Awarded Samaritan Award

West Fargo, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A member of the Sanitation Department in West Fargo, has been recognized for his exceptional service by receiving the Samaritan Award. The award is given to employees who demonstrate extraordinary compassion and take action to assist a person in distress in the City of West Fargo.

Ben Markey was honored for his quick thinking and selfless actions on a sub-freezing morning. While on his route, he noticed an elderly resident who had fallen in their driveway and was unable to get up. Ben immediately stopped his route and rushed to assist the resident. He helped the resident back into their home and ensured that their garbage bins were brought out and returned to the house that day.

The Samaritan Award is given to West Fargo employees who go beyond the scope of their job duties to render lifesaving aid to a person in distress. The award is meant to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional service and dedication to their community.

