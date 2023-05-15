Bismarck High Dean of Students Mark Lardy named assistant principal

Mark Lardy
Mark Lardy(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High School is making some leadership changes.

Instead of having a dean of students, that position has been added to an assistant principal’s responsibility.

As a result, Mark Lardy, who has been dean of students at BHS, has just been named an assistant principal.

“Some of it is public perception and quite honestly the deans were doing a lot of the same work the assistant principals were doing, but when a parent person would come in, maybe be upset about a situation, they don’t necessarily want to deal with a dean of students. They would rather deal with a principal,” said Lardy.

He says he’s looking forward to the new role, and hopes to improve student attendance. He says getting students back in the classroom will help improve grades.

