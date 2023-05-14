Williston bands get opportunity to perform in ‘Mothers’ Day March’

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston school district bands made the tough decision Saturday to not march in the Band Day Parade. Instead, they held their own parade on Sunday.

The community came out in support of the “Mothers’ Day March,” where the 6th grade, ASB Innovation Academy, Middle School, and High School bands had an opportunity to showcase their hard work with better weather.

The band directors said Saturday the decision not to march was due to the weather, stating that they felt it was best to not march and expose the students and equipment to the rain. Samantha Fuchs, a senior percussionist with the High School Band, said marching in 2021 when it rained led to costly damages to the instruments.

“I think it was the right decision,” said Fuchs.

The march was especially important for Williston High School’s seniors, as this would be the last time they would wear the uniform and be able to perform. They say they were grateful for the opportunity.

“The opportunity to march, what we’ve worked on for the past three months, showing off what we know as a band, representing our school, it’s phenomenal to be a part of,” said Fuchs.

“It’s just a privilege to march in general. Some of these schools don’t get to march or have a marching band. I’m just glad that we get to do it,” said Michael Phillips, another senior percussionist.

Both Fuchs and Phillips said they preferred to be out there on Sunday over the windy, wet conditions on Saturday.

