Williston bands get opportunity to perform in ‘Mothers’ Day March’

Williston High School band at the "Mothers' Day March"
Williston High School band at the "Mothers' Day March"(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston school district bands made the tough decision Saturday to not march in the Band Day Parade. Instead, they held their own parade on Sunday.

The community came out in support of the “Mothers’ Day March,” where the 6th grade, ASB Innovation Academy, Middle School, and High School bands had an opportunity to showcase their hard work with better weather.

The band directors said Saturday the decision not to march was due to the weather, stating that they felt it was best to not march and expose the students and equipment to the rain. Samantha Fuchs, a senior percussionist with the High School Band, said marching in 2021 when it rained led to costly damages to the instruments.

“I think it was the right decision,” said Fuchs.

The march was especially important for Williston High School’s seniors, as this would be the last time they would wear the uniform and be able to perform. They say they were grateful for the opportunity.

“The opportunity to march, what we’ve worked on for the past three months, showing off what we know as a band, representing our school, it’s phenomenal to be a part of,” said Fuchs.

“It’s just a privilege to march in general. Some of these schools don’t get to march or have a marching band. I’m just glad that we get to do it,” said Michael Phillips, another senior percussionist.

Both Fuchs and Phillips said they preferred to be out there on Sunday over the windy, wet conditions on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Williston’s Band Day Parade marches on

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are limited, but Minot Police said one person was shot and died from their injuries at...
Homicide overnight at Minot bar, suspect in custody
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Fatal crash east of Williston Friday afternoon
UPDATE: One killed, two injured in crash in Williams County
Williston’s Band Day Parade
UPDATE: Williston Bands withdrawing from Band Day Parade, event will continue
About a dozen of those trans bills were signed into law, including one this week that prohibits...
Fargo Public Schools rejects trans bathroom law

Latest News

mauch
First News at Five Sportscast 5/14/23
monday forecast
First News at Five Weather 5/14/23
tick populations
Reasons behind rise in tick populations and diseases
time capsule buried
Bismarck residents gather to bury a time capsule commemorating the city’s 150th anniversary