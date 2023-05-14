Student art showcased at new Minot City Hall

Student art on display at Minot City Hall
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Taube Museum of Art selected pieces from across the state to display at the new city hall in downtown Minot as part of the North Dakota Student Art Show.

This showcase is part of the 35th annual Touring Exhibition with 527 total entries submitted this year.

There are 84 pieces on display at city hall and several of them were presented with a variety of spotlight awards.

Ayden McPartland, a senior from Valley City High School, received a People’s Choice Award and the most prestigious award given, the Congressional Art Award sponsored by Congressman Kelly Armstrong.

Avery’s piece will be hanging in the Washington D.C. corridor soon and will be on display there for a year.

“I think it’s a great experience for them to be able to come here and see this and I think it’s just a great partnership for us because we love to be able to work together with our community,” said Rachel Alfaro, executive director of the Taube Museum of Art.

Alfaro believes the partnership between the Taube Museum of Art and city hall shows support for student-artists all across North Dakota. The art will be on display until July 6 on the third floor of city hall.

