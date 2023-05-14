Reasons behind rise in tick populations and diseases

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tick diseases and tick populations are on the rise in the United States.

North Dakota Game and Fish says more tick borne illnesses are making people and animals sick.

Charlie Bahnson, a wildlife veterinarian with Game and Fish, says populations are due to climate factors, and they move around as animals move from place to place. When more people are out and about, they are also at greater risk for tick-borne diseases.

“Risk is certainly right here. So, probably worth taking precautions. In terms of how common it is, it’s probably not very common so far, but it’s certainly subject to change,” said Bahnson.

It helps that people are better educated on the need to test for tick-borne illnesses and to watch out for certain species of ticks.

The deer tick that carries Lyme disease has been tracked on the Minnesota-North Dakota border. Game and Fish surveys tick populations and changes they see in disease pathogens.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.