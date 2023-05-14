New assistant principal named at Bismarck High School

Mark Lardy
Mark Lardy(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has named another new assistant principal for BHS. Last week, the district released the names of four new administrators for Century and Legacy High Schools.

Mark Lardy will start in the position next school year. He began his teaching career in Oakes and then moved to BPS in 2002. He taught math at BHS for ten years, before becoming dean of students. Since 2017 he has co-coached the BHS wrestling team.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Fatal crash east of Williston Friday afternoon
UPDATE: One killed, two injured in crash in Williams County
About a dozen of those trans bills were signed into law, including one this week that prohibits...
Fargo Public Schools rejects trans bathroom law
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Trinity Health Hospital
Handful of Trinity Hospital staff experience exposure-like symptoms Friday, no leak found

Latest News

Abortion law
Montana Supreme Court decides registered nurses and midwives can continue providing abortion care
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
Youth lawsuit challenging Montana’s pro-fossil fuel policies is heading to trial
Disability fair at Solheim Elementary
Solheim Elementary fifth graders host disability fair
Emergency vehicles at the Family Safety Day event
Bismarck business holds third annual Family Safety Day event