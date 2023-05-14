New assistant principal named at Bismarck High School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has named another new assistant principal for BHS. Last week, the district released the names of four new administrators for Century and Legacy High Schools.

Mark Lardy will start in the position next school year. He began his teaching career in Oakes and then moved to BPS in 2002. He taught math at BHS for ten years, before becoming dean of students. Since 2017 he has co-coached the BHS wrestling team.

