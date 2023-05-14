Medora attractions opening up for the summer

By Sara Berlinger
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - It may not look like summer today, but days of sunshine are ahead and folks in Medora are ready for the summer season.

Kaelee Wallace, the marketing and communications director for the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, said many attractions are open including the golf course and Point to Point Park. The park is the latest addition to town and features a mini golf course, a zipline, a lazy river and more.

The Medora Musical cast has been moving to town this week and the show is set to open June 7.

Wallace said she looks forward to the town coming to life.

“We hope all kinds of people take the time this summer to enjoy the reprieve from the fast-paced life that we’re all living and step back and enjoy the boardwalks of Medora and enjoy everything we have to offer,” said Wallace.

For information on tickets to the musical and other attractions, visit medora.com.

