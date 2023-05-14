May 14-20 is Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. - Aquatic nuisance species are nonnative plants, animals or pathogens that can affect the ecology of our lakes and rivers and the economic and recreational value of those waterways. A week in mid-May every year is dedicated to elevating ANS awareness.

“Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week is a week put on by a bunch of different state and federal partners to raise ANS awareness here in North Dakota,” said Ben Holen, North Dakota Game and Fish aquatic nuisance species coordinator.

Educating the public is one of the best ways to help stop the spread and introduction of aquatic nuisance species into our state’s lakes and rivers.

“I think the week has been great not only to educate the water users here on the recreation side, but also pet owners, industry, cabin owners. And that’s the whole thing is having a collaborative approach and reaching those water recreationists and water users on a broad scale. And we’ve definitely seen an increase in awareness over the past decade for sure,” said Holen.

The Game and Fish Department is taking extra steps to safeguard lakes and rivers for future generations.

“We have watercraft inspectors that are interacting with boaters out on the landscape. Wardens play a huge component out there. They’re making boater contacts, talking about ANS awareness and trying to make sure people are following our regulations to keep unwanted species out of our waters,” said Holen.

Holen says the state is doing extremely well with aquatic nuisance species prevention.

“They’re only within a few waters, but overall, we’re extremely good and we need to keep it that way,” said Holen.

Here are some simple tips and regulations you should do every time you leave a waterbody with your watercraft.

“The simplest thing is clean, drain, dry. So clean every surfaces every time. Remove vegetation from your watercraft, any mud plants or animals that may be attached. Drain that watercraft, make sure it’s completely drained, pull out bilges, live wells, all water storage devices, and then dry it,” said Holen.

For more information on aquatic nuisance species, visit the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.