Lewis and Clark Riverboat returns to the Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Lewis and Clark Riverboat is now ready to cruise up and down the Missouri River.

The 62-ton boat was hoisted into the river Friday morning. New carpet and a resurfaced bar are restored features guests can look forward to this season. The Missouri River podcast will also be played before each cruise begins.

“Last summer, the riverboat was in a little earlier than this, but, of course, we had a winter that pushed really late this year,” said Aaron Barth with the Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance.

The boat will undock for its first public cruise of the season on May 26 for its 32nd year. The boat first launched in 1991.

