Homicide overnight at Minot bar, suspect in custody

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Police are investigating a shooting and homicide at The Original Bar and Nightclub in Minot overnight, according to a post on the Minot Police Department Facebook page.

Details are limited, but police said one person was shot and died from their injuries.

Police indicated the suspect is in custody.

The identities of those involved have not been made public.

This is a developing story. Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

