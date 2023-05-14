Dakota Territory Air Museum opens for the season

Dakota Territory Air Museum
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot has reopened its doors again for the summer!

Jenna Grindberg, director of the museum, said new exhibits are up, including 60 aircrafts and World War II displays.

They have an upcoming event called “Together Forever in the Clouds” commemorating the people involved in a 1946 plane crash in Minot.

She said they’re also hoping to fly vintage airplanes in the “Festival of Flights” on June 17.

“We have artifacts from the 19-teens all the way up to now on display, so we’re kind of a little hidden gem treasure trove of things for people, especially if you love history, to come and check out,” said Grindberg.

They’re open from now until mid-October.

