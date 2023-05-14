Bismarck residents gather to bury a time capsule commemorating the city’s 150th anniversary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Sunday, Bismarck residents came together in the capital city to bury items not to be seen again for 49 years.

At Camp Hancock Historic Site in Bismarck, people gathered as the city buried a time capsule to mark the end of Bismarck’s 150th Anniversary. The special part about this time capsule is students from the Bismarck Career Academy designed it.

“We were able to reach out to the city of Bismarck and talk to them about what they would like us to do to be more involved in the community,” said Kyler Sabin, who worked on the time capsule.

The city says the idea for this came from a remark and a suggestion at a City Commission meeting in 2021.

“It slowly snowballed into a reality. It seemed like a really good idea given the significance of this event and what a wonderful way to preserve history for the future,” said Jason Tomanek, assistant city administrator for the city of Bismarck.

The items inside the time capsule have been collected throughout the 150th anniversary of the city. They will not be seen again until the year 2072. Students who helped with this project hope when it is unearthed people will learn about the Bismarck of today.

“I hope they learn about all of the important documents, of course. It just shows how far we have come from having that 50 years of knowledge. It just really helps us to know what did we do during that time,” said Sabin.

With learning in mind, the people in attendance received a history of the city during its 150 years. The Bismarck Historical Society hopes people took away a new appreciation for the city.

“I hope they appreciate Bismarck’s history. One of the things that we have been trying to highlight in the last year during the sesquicentennial is that Bismarck has a very rich and long history and we think people should know more about it, celebrate it, and be very proud of it,” said Tory Jackson, president of the Bismarck Historical Society.

When the time capsule is opened again, some people in attendance at the celebration may not be here to see it, but the students who helped in the project say they plan on being there.

“I’m going to be 67. I plan to be here and help unbury the time capsule. It should be an amazing discovery and hopefully nothing was damaged on the inside,” said Sabin.

But for now, they will enjoy the moment and focus on the present.

The time capsule will be unearthed on May 14, 2072.

