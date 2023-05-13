Williston’s Band Day Parade marches on

Members of the Sawyer High School Band in the 2023 Williston Band Day Parade
Members of the Sawyer High School Band in the 2023 Williston Band Day Parade(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The rain wasn’t enough to stop Williston’s Band Day Parade Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds still came out to support those who braced the elements. While a majority of bands including Williston’s withdrew from the event, others like Sawyer and Grenora High School played on.

Vivian Kalmik was named marshal of the parade. She celebrated her 54th Band Day alongside her family in the Spring Lake Train, which was created by Kalmik. Kalmik said she was honored and happy to share this moment with everyone.

“It’s really exciting to me because I see my grandchildren are now in the Band Day Parade. They’re marching, they’re in the band and other kinds of activities. It is pretty thrilling to this grandma,” said Kalmik.

Kalmik said she intends to be a part of the festivities for as long as she is able to.

Vivian Kalmik (left) was named marshal of the parade.
Vivian Kalmik (left) was named marshal of the parade.(KFYR)

Williston School Bands intend to hold a marching showcase Sunday at 4 p.m. at Williston High School.

