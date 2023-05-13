Williston Band Day still a go for Saturday

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s Band Day Parade is still on for Saturday afternoon.

Sabrina Ramey, the Event Communications Coordinator for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said vendors and live concerts would move to the Agri Sports Complex following the parade.

Lineup will start around 10:45 a.m., with the parade at noon.

The event will start at the Williston ARC up to 2nd Avenue West and ending at Harmon Park.

Bismarck had to cancel its Band Day Parade Friday due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.