Solheim Elementary fifth graders host disability fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, fifth grade students at one Bismarck elementary school became experts for a day on certain disabilities.

Every fifth grade class at Solheim Elementary School picked a specific topic associated with a physical or mental condition that limits a person’s movements, senses, or activities. Students had different options of what format they could present research from their findings. Parents and other grades in the school were invited to see the kids work and get a feel for what it would be like to have a specific impairment.

