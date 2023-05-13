Solheim Elementary fifth graders host disability fair

Disability fair at Solheim Elementary
Disability fair at Solheim Elementary(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, fifth grade students at one Bismarck elementary school became experts for a day on certain disabilities.

Every fifth grade class at Solheim Elementary School picked a specific topic associated with a physical or mental condition that limits a person’s movements, senses, or activities. Students had different options of what format they could present research from their findings. Parents and other grades in the school were invited to see the kids work and get a feel for what it would be like to have a specific impairment.

