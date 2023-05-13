One killed, two injured in crash near Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - One person was killed and two were seriously injured in a crash east of Williston Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck heading west on Highway 1804 around 4:20 p.m. crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a SUV head on.

Both vehicles spun out and ended up in the ditch.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV’s passenger and the driver of the pickup were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.