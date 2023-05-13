Mouse River Players draw their swords for ‘I Hate Hamlet’

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Mouse River Players aren’t ending their season without a fight.

No, seriously.

Joe Skurzewski caught up with members of the cast and crew to learn about the special training they went through to bring “I Hate Hamlet” to the small stage.

It’s swords up for the Mouse River Players as they put on I Hate Hamlet.

This is the first show with the theater for David Becker, who came to Minot through the military. Becker plays John Rally, a disenfranchised actor who needs some convincing to take up the role of Hamlet.

The actors have spent a lot of time rehearsing their fight scenes--with real swords!

“I haven’t had to do it to the extent that we do it for this show. The sword fighting is very articulate and precise. If we don’t do it correctly, then it could mess up, and somebody could get hurt, so it’s extremely important that we practice it,” said Becker.

Rally and his girlfriend Diedre, played by Katie Waid, end up moving into the New York apartment of famed actor John Barrymore, whose ghost tries to convince Rally to take on the role of Hamlet.

“It’s a comedy by nature. It’s really funny. But I really love that there are certain times where it is very wholesome, and it’s just extremely heartwarming, and it throws in a bit of both, and I like that,” said Waid.

Director Brittany Montez says a lot of time, rehearsal, and safety have gone in to getting ready for the show.

“Justin [Anderson] and Ed [Montez] and David have been absolutely amazing and really patient, and they’re really prioritizing that safety aspect, so it looks absolutely amazing!” said Montez.

Bringing a bit of laughs, some action, and a lot of heart, to the small stage.

The run began Friday and continues through this weekend and next weekend.

For information on showtimes and tickets, check out the Mouse River Players website.

