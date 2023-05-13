Minot’s Erik Ramstad prepares to march in Williston Band Day Parade

Minot's Erik Ramstad prepares to march in Williston Band Day Parade
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The 96th annual Band Day Parade is going on this weekend in Williston.

The parade is large and consists of several community floats and student marching bands.

Third in the lineup is Ramstad Middle School.

Ramstad has been participating in Band Day for more than 40 years.

The band dedicates 2-3 hours per week for rehearsal.

Throughout the last three weeks, weather permitting, they’ve been practicing their marching skills outside.

The band has been memorizing the music to three songs they plan to play this weekend.

“It’s when everybody like, goes and marches in Williston, and like, just plays like a couple of tunes, I think the bus trip is really fun because you get to sit next to your friend and talk to them, said Cooper Chick, eighth grader”

Related coverage: Williston Band Day still a go for Saturday

The rest of the band seems very anxious to participate in the parade and they are excited to see everyone lining the streets.

“They have the best, like most supportive crowds, a couple of years ago we had a snow and rainstorm and us hardy North Dakotan marchers went out and marched in it and it was cold and wet but there were still so many people in the crowds on the streets, just cheering everybody on,” said Jeremy Meinert, Band Director.

Band day in Williston has not yet been cancelled due to the weather. If that happens, the band will perform their songs at their school’s awards concert, scheduled for May 18.

