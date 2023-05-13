Minot Shrine Circus continues this weekend at All Seasons Arena

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Minot Shrine Circus continues this weekend in the Magic City.

The Jordan World Circus, based out of Las Vegas, is putting on seven total performances, which started Thursday.

The circus has two more shows on Saturday at the All Seasons Arena at 2 & 6 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online on the Minot Shriners website.

