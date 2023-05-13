Minot Shrine Circus continues this weekend at All Seasons Arena

The circus has two more shows on Saturday at the All Seasons Arena at 2 & 6 p.m.
The circus has two more shows on Saturday at the All Seasons Arena at 2 & 6 p.m.(Minot Shrine Circus)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Minot Shrine Circus continues this weekend in the Magic City.

The Jordan World Circus, based out of Las Vegas, is putting on seven total performances, which started Thursday.

The circus has two more shows on Saturday at the All Seasons Arena at 2 & 6 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online on the Minot Shriners website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck store break-in
Bismarck police have suspect in custody for possible attempted burglary
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Aurora Hill
Junior at Bismarck High set to graduate from BSC first
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
About a dozen of those trans bills were signed into law, including one this week that prohibits...
Fargo Public Schools rejects trans bathroom law

Latest News

madness 5/12
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/12/23
flood 5/12
KMOT First News at Six Weather 5/12/23
nsic 5/12
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 5/12/23
rain 5/12
KFYR First News at Six Weather 5/12/23
neely 5/12
KFYR National Headlines 5/12/23