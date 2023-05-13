Buckstop Junction holds first Swing Into Spring event

Vendors at the Swing into Spring event at Buckstop Junction
Vendors at the Swing into Spring event at Buckstop Junction(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 13, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although the weather was not perfect on Saturday, a historic town outside of Bismarck didn’t let the rain stop them from holding a brand-new event.

Buckstop Junction held its first Swing Into Spring event on Saturday. It had a variety of local vendors selling all different items from flowers to candles to jewelry, and even food.

“We are trying to create an atmosphere that is family friendly, and affordable. That’s one of the things, I come from a big family and it’s hard to get out and do things because of the cost of everything nowadays. We are trying to make that affordable for families,” said John Avard, board member of Buckstop Junction.

Buckstop will also be holding a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lewis Hotel on site. Due to the rain on Saturday, they will also have carnival games and a live musical performance scheduled for Sunday. All of the proceeds from this weekend’s events will go towards the construction of a new barn.

