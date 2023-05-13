BSC grad’s parents travel 5,000 miles to see him graduate

Jaromir Kraus and his family
Jaromir Kraus and his family(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not uncommon for parents to attend their kids’ graduation. It is uncommon for parents to travel 5,000 miles to attend their kids’ graduation.

Familiar sights and sounds at the BSC commencement ceremony.

”The most important investment and resource that we are given is time,” said former Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford, who was the keynote speaker at the 2023 ceremony.

Familiar to many, but not the family of Jaromir Kraus, who traveled from the Czech Republic to watch him graduate.

”It’s a fantastic feeling, we’re very proud of him,” said Jaromir’s mother, Elena Krausova.

Jaromir moved from Pardubice to Alaska in 2004, where he drove trucks for 15 years. But when he got promoted to a refinery operator, he took the opportunity to attend school.

”It taught me a lot of things very closely related to the job, so it makes me a better operator,” said Jaromir.

And his parents here to celebrate him are the cherry on top.

”We live so far apart so every moment is precious together,” said Jaromir.

That’s why they’re making every second count on a special day.

Jaromir says going forward, he plans to take advantage of BSC’s 2+2 program to get his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
About a dozen of those trans bills were signed into law, including one this week that prohibits...
Fargo Public Schools rejects trans bathroom law
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver of a pickup truck heading west on Highway 1804...
One killed, two injured in crash near Williston
Trinity Health Hospital
Handful of Trinity Hospital staff experience exposure-like symptoms Friday, no leak found

Latest News

Bands performing in Bismarck
Band night parade ‘plan B’ took place at schools in the area
Morton County residents get property assessment increases
Morton County residents get property assessment increases
Molly Mae’s Mittens: turning old sweaters into new mittens
Molly Mae’s Mittens: turning old sweaters into new mittens
Mouse River Players draw their swords for ‘I Hate Hamlet’
Mouse River Players draw their swords for ‘I Hate Hamlet’