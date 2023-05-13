BSC grad’s parents travel 5,000 miles to see him graduate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not uncommon for parents to attend their kids’ graduation. It is uncommon for parents to travel 5,000 miles to attend their kids’ graduation.

Familiar sights and sounds at the BSC commencement ceremony.

”The most important investment and resource that we are given is time,” said former Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford, who was the keynote speaker at the 2023 ceremony.

Familiar to many, but not the family of Jaromir Kraus, who traveled from the Czech Republic to watch him graduate.

”It’s a fantastic feeling, we’re very proud of him,” said Jaromir’s mother, Elena Krausova.

Jaromir moved from Pardubice to Alaska in 2004, where he drove trucks for 15 years. But when he got promoted to a refinery operator, he took the opportunity to attend school.

”It taught me a lot of things very closely related to the job, so it makes me a better operator,” said Jaromir.

And his parents here to celebrate him are the cherry on top.

”We live so far apart so every moment is precious together,” said Jaromir.

That’s why they’re making every second count on a special day.

Jaromir says going forward, he plans to take advantage of BSC’s 2+2 program to get his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

