Bismarck business holds third annual Family Safety Day event

Emergency vehicles at the Family Safety Day event
Emergency vehicles at the Family Safety Day event(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck business held an event on Saturday aiming to teach families about the importance of staying safe.

Arrow Service Team held its third annual Family Safety Day. Families talked to different first responders about their jobs and checked out their life-saving vehicles. Agencies in attendance had stations set up for families to learn about different situations that could arise. This was to prepare families on how to stay safe if an emergency occurs.

“A lot of what Arrow does is things that I think can be prevented. It kind of came down to child safety and things like that. That’s our focus, is to teach kids how to make good decisions, whether its around the water, in the car, in the kitchen, someone knocks on the door, kind of what to do,” said Chad Leier, co-owner of Arrow Service Team.

All proceeds from the event went to Crisis Care Chaplaincy, which is designed to support first responders and those in crisis.

