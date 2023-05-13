Band night parade ‘plan B’ took place at schools in the area

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Eckroth Music’s Band Night Parade was canceled due to weather, but that didn’t stop students from performing.

Wachter Middle Schoolers met up with students at Bismarck High School to play their instruments despite the rain.

Friday night was the last opportunity for BHS seniors to march with their band and the first chance for Wachter seventh graders to march.

Despite not being able to, the band directors say they knew what to do for the show to go on.

“Kids were pretty bummed when they found out it was canceled, but I let them know ahead of time we were working on a plan B. So, they were pretty excited,” said Wachter Middle School Band Director David Augustadt.

Horizon Middle School and Century High School also met at Century.

