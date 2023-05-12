UPDATE: Emergency declaration extended for Jamestown sinkhole

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Jamestown Public Works tells Valley News Live there’s no timeline yet on repairs for the parking lot sinkhole. Since it can’t be fixed within the original seven days, the City Council decided to continue its emergency declaration.

Public Works say they’re sifting through options right now like: what to repair it with, a permanent or temporary repair, and quotes from contractors. Officials say with some of the materials, it’s around a year wait for that size of pipe. So, it’s been difficult to get things nailed down quickly. The process will be dependent on contractor, pipe material, and timeline of replacement material.

ORIGINAL STORY: A warning for drivers looking for some fast food in Jamestown; a large sinkhole has caved in in a parking lot between Applebee’s and Taco John’s. This is an area west of Highway 281 and south of 25th Street SW, southeast of the Buffalo Mall.

Several Valley News Live viewers have shared photos of the sinkhole with us. They say the water is rushing below the surface of the street.

The sinkhole was reported Thursday morning and the city says it was caused by a 96-inch storm sewer pipe that failed because of a large amount of water flowing through it. The Valley News Live First Alert StormTeam says Jamestown has received about 3 inches of rain in recent days.

The City Council is meeting early next week to determine the next steps in the repair. The timeline for the repair depends on securing the material and a contractor to do the work.

City officials ask people to stay outside of the closed off area.

