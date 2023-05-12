Third and final man sentenced for role in Red River stabbing

Joseph Poitra, 29, was charged with reckless endangerment
Joseph Poitra
Joseph Poitra(File Photo)
By Justin Betti
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The third and final suspect in a deadly stabbing in downtown Fargo has now been sentenced to time served.

Joseph Poitra, 29, was originally charged with accomplice to murder for the killing of 33-year-old Phillip Dewey Bergquist in October. However, a plea deal dropped the charge to reckless endangerment, which carries a maximum of five years behind bars.

He was scheduled to be released Thursday, after serving 192 days behind bars since November. He will now serve 18 months probation.

Earlier this month, George Ortiz, 39, was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder itself.

David Reyneros Jr., 25, was sentenced time served for tampering with evidence.

Bergquist was the grandson of long-time Fargo TV weatherman Dewey Bergquist, and his family said he had just moved to the area from Wisconsin.

