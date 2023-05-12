Rebuilding Together non-profit that aims to enhance homes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Volunteers are working hard today... repairing homes for people who can’t afford to do it themselves. It’s part of Rebuilding Together...a non-profit operating in Bismarck-Mandan.

Volunteers with the Bravera Bank group are working today to repair a Mandan man’s flooring, install new appliances and are making sure the home is secure so he can get around more easily.

“And to help people who cannot financially afford or physically cannot do the work to repair their houses. It’s really important. We just want to make sure people that live in our community are warm, safe and dry in their homes, " said Julie Jeske, a volunteer.

The group is repairing 18 houses over the next couple of days, and they will continue to work on 10 more houses through the rest of the year.

