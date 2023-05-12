Rebuilding Together non-profit that aims to enhance homes

Rebuilding Together
Rebuilding Together(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Volunteers are working hard today... repairing homes for people who can’t afford to do it themselves. It’s part of Rebuilding Together...a non-profit operating in Bismarck-Mandan.

Volunteers with the Bravera Bank group are working today to repair a Mandan man’s flooring, install new appliances and are making sure the home is secure so he can get around more easily.

“And to help people who cannot financially afford or physically cannot do the work to repair their houses. It’s really important. We just want to make sure people that live in our community are warm, safe and dry in their homes, " said Julie Jeske, a volunteer.

The group is repairing 18 houses over the next couple of days, and they will continue to work on 10 more houses through the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck store break-in
Bismarck police have suspect in custody for possible attempted burglary
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Aurora Hill
Junior at Bismarck High set to graduate from BSC first
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
About a dozen of those trans bills were signed into law, including one this week that prohibits...
Fargo Public Schools rejects trans bathroom law

Latest News

Band Night Parade preparations
Band night parade cancelled
Trinity Health Hospital
Handful of Trinity Hospital staff experience exposure-like symptoms Friday, no leak found
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/12/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 5/12/2023
'Guys volleyball club.'
Bump, set spike! BHS men’s volleyball club grows in popularity