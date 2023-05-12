Pressure mounts on Congress to ban lawmakers from trading stocks

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have now sent a letter to their colleagues urging them to pass a ban.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A bipartisan group pf 21 lawmakers are now rallying the House Administration Committee to get to work on a bill that would ban congressional lawmakers from buying and selling individual stocks. The group aims to gain traction for the legislation before the end of summer, when Congress breaks for August recess.

Congress has been debating a ban on members trading stocks for multiple sessions. But, lawmakers have consistently failed to act.

“Members of Congress should be putting the needs of their constituents and the American people first not their stock portfolios,” said Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), who is leading the effort.

The bipartisan group’s position is outlined in a letter they sent to the committee on May 11. It reads in part, “It has been clear from the public response to the aforementioned legislative proposals that the American people would like — and expect — the Congress to act. We must do more to restore public trust, and we believe this would be an important step in doing so. We appreciate your prompt attention to this matter, and we look forward to you working with us this Congress on this critically important issue on a bipartisan basis.”

The lawmakers said, in the House alone, six different pieces of legislation have been introduced to ban lawmaker stock trading. The lawmakers want the House Administration Committee to help Congress form consensus around one bill. They believe a stock trading ban for lawmakers is essential to maintain ethics and the public’s trust.

“When you look at these different bills, they have some differences. But, the differences are unimportant. The important thing is that we move something. That we tell the American people that we care we recognize the issue of appearance of impropriety,” said Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.).

Meanwhile last month in the Senate, a group of more than 20 lawmakers introduced a bill called the Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act. It would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from trading in individual stocks, commodities, and futures.

Full text of the legislation introduced in the Senate is available here.

A poll released last year by Data For Progress shows more than 70% of Americans support a ban.

Read the letter sent by House lawmakers to the Committee on House Administration below:

The bipartisan lawmakers want the Committee on House Administration to move on a bill to ban...
The bipartisan lawmakers want the Committee on House Administration to move on a bill to ban lawmaker stock trading(Congress)

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck store break-in
Bismarck police have suspect in custody for possible attempted burglary
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Aurora Hill
Junior at Bismarck High set to graduate from BSC first
Madison Ackley, 18, is set to be the youngest woman to graduate at UW-Stevens Point's history.
Making history: 18-year-old to become youngest woman to graduate from university
About a dozen of those trans bills were signed into law, including one this week that prohibits...
Fargo Public Schools rejects trans bathroom law

Latest News

About a dozen of those trans bills were signed into law, including one this week that prohibits...
Fargo Public Schools rejects trans bathroom law
Critics of President Joe Biden, including North Dakota's delegation, say he allowed Title 42 to...
North Dakota’s state, federal leaders react to the end of Title 42
North Dakota State Capitol building
Education, CTE gets big checks from ND legislature
Books in the Morton Mandan Public Library
Bill on sexually explicit material in libraries fails after governor’s veto sustained
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers