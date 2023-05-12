North Dakota considered to have one of the country’s lowest tree populations

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - North Dakota is not completely without trees, but trees cover about 3% of the state, according to an article on the website 8 billion trees.

Troy Regstad, forester with Minot Parks, says we’re in the Great Plains, so it’s considered an arid climate, with limited moisture.

He said that’s why most of the native forests are along riverbanks.

“We only get 13 to 20 inches of rain a year, so it’s hard for trees to get established with that little rain,” said Regstad.

He said last year his department planted 216 trees in parks and boulevards from small ornamental trees to large, shaded trees.

So far, he said, they’ve planted seventy-seven near new building developments.

