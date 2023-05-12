Morton County residents get property assessment increases

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) -Morton County residents recently received notices that their property assessment values are increasing. Some increased as much as 50 percent. “Most of our homes were going up about 20, 30 percent. So yeah, it’s a very significant increase and the citizens are understandably quite upset over it,” said Morton County Director of tax equalization Donald LaFleur.

Across the county, the average property assessment increased by 22 percent. County officials say this happened due to State Board of Equalization guidelines they are required to follow. “”So that caused us to have to do an increase of about $160-million across the county, which represented about 22 percent of prior year’s value. So a very hefty increase,” said LaFleur.

LaFleur says the reassessment was triggered because some properties in the county sold for more than their assessed value. But, he says there will be no direct impact to property owners until the budget comes out. “We’ve got to control the mill levy and we have to look at certain projects the county wants to do and what and how many of those projects may need to be cut,” said Vice Chairman Morton County Commission Andy Zachmeier said.

That impact could be a hike in property taxes. However, to what extent is still unclear, as the county is just about to head into 2024 budget discussions. “There is one of the other statements that’s kind of flying around and it’s if you cannot afford the increase in property taxes due to your land values going up, then you should sell to somebody who can.

I find that totally and completely unacceptable. Nobody should have to be property-taxed out of land they own,” said Zachmeier. LaFleur says areas around Mandan and New Salem saw the biggest increases.

Morton County commissioners will begin budget discussions in August.

