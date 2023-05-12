Minot City Hall opens its new location in the heart of downtown

To show appreciation and dedication to the project, Ross presented a plaque to City Engineer Lance Meyer, who helped spearhead the project and invested countless hours to ensure everything was completed on schedule and on budget.(none)
By Haley Burchett
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - City leaders gathered with community members Friday in celebrating Minot’s new city hall downtown.

The old Wells Fargo building downtown was converted into the new city hall.

Mayor Tom Ross and the Minot Area Chamber EDC joined with representatives from Senators Hoeven and Cramer’s offices in cutting the ribbon on the new location.

To show appreciation and dedication to the project, Ross presented a plaque to City Engineer Lance Meyer, who helped spearhead the project and invested countless hours to ensure everything was completed on schedule and on budget.

“This is taking us generations forward, you know, you only get one chance to open a new city hall and today is really a special day for all of the City of Minot,” said Ross.

Ross shared that this dedication was particularly special for him because his father helped build the bank where the new city hall resides more than 40 years ago.

Local sponsors helped provide complimentary food from Prairie Sky Breads, Cookies for You, Antler Artistry, Magic City Hoagies and JAMAiCAN VYBZ KiTCHEN.

