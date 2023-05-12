Handful of Trinity Hospital staff experience exposure-like symptoms Friday, no leak found

Trinity Health Hospital
Trinity Health Hospital(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Roughly a dozen personnel at the new Trinity Health Hospital had to be evaluated for assorted symptoms following possible exposure from an unknown source, though none had to be admitted, according to the provider.

A spokesperson for Trinity said nursing staff on the third floor reported feeling nauseous and dizzy early Friday. All were evaluated at the trauma center but none were admitted.

Trinity said Minot Fire and MDU investigated a possible gas leak, but sensors throughout the building found nothing.

The spokesperson said the area was limited to a small section of the third floor, and patients and staff in the pediatric unit were temporarily relocated as a precautionary measure.

According to Trinity, there have been no reports of people experiencing symptoms since 10:30 a.m., and all systems in the impacted area will be monitored.

