Fargo Public Schools rejects trans bathroom law

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - If you tune in at 5:00 and 6:00 every night, you’re probably familiar with the wave of transgender-related bills considered by the legislature this session.

About a dozen of those trans bills were signed into law, including one this week that prohibits K-12 students from using bathrooms different from their sex at birth.

The law went into effect Monday, but leaders in the Fargo School District say they won’t be enforcing it.

Fargo’s superintendent doesn’t plan to follow the law.

“We will not participate in any that we think is going to subject students to further discrimination or increase their self-harm,” said Fargo Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi.

Gandhi cited research that suggests only a third of LGBTQ youth are accepted by their parents. Another third are outright rejected and the final third don’t disclose their LGBTQ status until they’re adults.

“You don’t know what kind of household they could be coming from. They could be coming from a household where they’re outed and their parents knew since they were two, or you could be coming from a household where you’re outed and they’re on the streets the next day,” said Caedmon Marx, Bismarck.

HB 1522 bars schools from requiring people to use a student’s preferred gender pronoun and prohibits students from using bathrooms that don’t align with their sex at birth.

Fargo’s superintendent believes that conflicts with federal law.

“We’re going to do what’s right for kids, and when we see a conflict between federal law and state law, we’re going to double down to advocate for our youth,” said Gandhi.

But lawmakers who supported HB 1522 say sometimes trans kids need to be told ‘no.’

“They throw on womanhood like it’s a cape and I think that’s one of the most degrading things to females, is to pretend that anyone can be a biological female, when that’s just scientifically impossible, no matter how many hormone blockers you take,” said Rep. Cole Christensen, R-Rogers.

Although Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, signed the bill into law this week, he says the 2023 Legislature’s emphasis on social issues took away from their accomplishments.

“When you spend all that time talking about it, we’re spending time talking about it now, people could get the wrong impression about North Dakota - that this is all we talk about, as opposed to talking about opportunity in our economy and our great cities, great schools, great universities,” said Burgum.

Mandan, Williston, and Dickinson public school districts all say they intend to follow the law.

Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher said the following:

“Bismarck Public Schools has and continues to follow the most recent state laws related to restroom use for students and faculty. In addition, BPS will continue to comply with all state laws. BPS is fully aware of potential conflicts between state and federal laws. If this matter arises, it be addressed through our legal counsel. Bismarck Public Schools will continue to work with all parents and their students to provide optimal learning environments that are safe for all students.”

Minot Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer said this:

“Minot Public Schools is awaiting guidance from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction as to what actions will need to happen under this new law. Our mission, as a public school district, is to ‘Empower all learners to succeed in a changing world’ and we continue to support all students. We will continue to work with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction and the North Dakota School Boards Association to determine next steps.”

As for what will happen to the Fargo School Board for breaking the law... probably nothing.

According to attorneys with Legislative Council, the nonpartisan group that staffs the Legislature, the bill doesn’t include a criminal penalty. That means the Commissioner of Labor and Human Rights likely would not be required to investigate a complaint.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.